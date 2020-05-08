Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burnley Cemetery Chapel
Interment
Following Services
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Travis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Travis

Notice Condolences

Carol Travis Notice
Travis (nee Clarke)
Carol Peacefully at her home on May 3rd, 2020, after a brave fight against illness, and with her loving sons by her side, Carol, aged 75 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Roy, much loved and adored mum of John and Anthony, dear mother in law to Janet, very special nana T of Jessica and Thomas, step nan T to Stephen and Zoe, dearest sister of Barbara and husband Keith (Canada), also fond auntie of Tracy, and a truly loved friend of many who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Cemetery Chapel, followed by interment. Donations may be sent in Carol's memory to St Peter's Church. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -