Travis (nee Clarke)
Carol Peacefully at her home on May 3rd, 2020, after a brave fight against illness, and with her loving sons by her side, Carol, aged 75 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Roy, much loved and adored mum of John and Anthony, dear mother in law to Janet, very special nana T of Jessica and Thomas, step nan T to Stephen and Zoe, dearest sister of Barbara and husband Keith (Canada), also fond auntie of Tracy, and a truly loved friend of many who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Cemetery Chapel, followed by interment. Donations may be sent in Carol's memory to St Peter's Church. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 8, 2020