Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holgate Funeral Services
The Old Schoolmasters House
Burnley, Lancashire BB12 9EE
01282 616788
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Crowther
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Crowther

Notice Condolences

Carolyn Crowther Notice
CROWTHER Carolyn On Thursday 9th July 2020, Carolyn, aged 71 years,
died peacefully at home with
her daughters by her side.
Much loved wife of
the late Christopher, cherished mum of Claire and Christina, mother-in-law to Rick and Terry, loving grandma, sister, aunt
and a good friend to many.
A private family funeral service to take place on Friday 24th July 2020 with cortege passing through Higham at 12-30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations will be gratefully accepted on behalf of
Pendleside Hospice.
Celebration of life to be arranged for a later date.
Enquiries to
Holgate Funeral Services Ltd.,
The Old Schoolmaster's House,
St Anne's Church, Fence, BB129EE Tel. 01282 616788.
Published in Burnley Express on July 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -