Catherine Murphy Notice
MURPHY Catherine Passed away suddenly at home on 31st December, 2019, Catherine, aged 78 years, the most beloved wife of Denis (deceased), very dearly loved mum to Rachel and Patrick, dear mother in law to Frances and Tony, adored granny of Dominic, Joshua and Liam, cherished sister, friend, and retired teacher of St Mary Magdalene's, Burnley, will be sadly missed. Catherine's funeral service will be held at St Mary Magdalene's Church, on Tuesday, 28th January at 10 a.m. followed by cremation at Burnley Crematorium,
11-30a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 24, 2020
