Briggs Cecil After a short illness in Royal Blackburn Hospital on Sunday, 10th May, 2020, Cecil, aged 87 years, beloved husband to Teresa, much loved dad to Mark, Philip and the late Peter, father in law to Rita and Lynn, cherished grandad to Graham, Kay, Thomas and Jessica, adored great grandad to Evelyn, Fearne and Isaac. A private family service will be held at Padiham Public Cemetery on Tuesday, 19th May. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 15, 2020