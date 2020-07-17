|
|
|
DEAN Cecil Suddenly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on 11th July 2020, and with his loving family by his side, Cecil aged 80 years. The dearly loved and devoted husband of Helen, much loved and treasured dad of Shelley, Brandon, Elise and the late Carmen, a dear father in law, very special grandad of Terri, Elea, Aston, Mason, Brandon and Kane, proud great grandad of Annie and Carter, also a very dear brother, brother in law, uncle and respected friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Cecil's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday, 22nd July at 11-30 p.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 17, 2020