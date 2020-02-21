Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christina Moody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina Moody

Notice Condolences

Christina Moody Notice
Moody Christina Fletcher Gibson Peacefully on Thursday 13th February 2020 Chrissy aged 96 years,
loving mother to, Patricia,
Steven and the late Derek. Cherished Grandma
and Great Grandma
and Great Great Grandma.

A funeral service will be held
at Burnley Crematorium on Monday 2nd March 2020
at 1.45 pm. Angela Riding will officiate. Family flowers only
with donations being accepted
for Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Colne,
BB8 8LA, Tel: 870898
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -