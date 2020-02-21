|
Moody Christina Fletcher Gibson Peacefully on Thursday 13th February 2020 Chrissy aged 96 years,
loving mother to, Patricia,
Steven and the late Derek. Cherished Grandma
and Great Grandma
and Great Great Grandma.
A funeral service will be held
at Burnley Crematorium on Monday 2nd March 2020
at 1.45 pm. Angela Riding will officiate. Family flowers only
with donations being accepted
for Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Colne,
BB8 8LA, Tel: 870898
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 21, 2020