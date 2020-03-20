|
Black (nee Cartmel)
Christine Sadly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Wednesday, 11th March, 2020 with her loving family by her side, Christine, aged 74 years, beloved wife to Bobby, loved sister to Peter, David and the late John, sister in law to Firoozeh and the late Ann, cherished auntie to many, also a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Christine's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Tuesday, 24th March at 12-10 p.m. for service in St John's Church, Padiham, 12-30 p.m. followed by interment in Padiham Cemetery,
1-30 p.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 20, 2020