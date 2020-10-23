|
|
|
GRAHAM (nee McConnachie)
Christine On October 12th, 2020 in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, Christine, aged 69 years, dearly beloved wife of the late Howard, much loved mum of Dawn, Damian, Lorraine and the late Dean, dear mother in law to Pete, Amanda and Robert, a cherished grandma and great grandma, also a dearly loved sister, sister in law, and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Christine's funeral cortege will leave from her sons' home on Wednesday, 28th October at
11- 50 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12-15p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 23, 2020