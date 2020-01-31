|
|
|
Harding Christopher Ellis George Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on January 21st, 2020, aged 75 years, the dearly beloved husband of the late Margaret, loving father of Simon and Gareth, very special grandad of Ashleigh and Daniel and a respected friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Christopher's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Tuesday, 4th February at
2-50 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 3-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to St Peter's Church, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 31, 2020