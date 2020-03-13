|
HITCHCOCK Clifford Witham Peacefully in Oaklands Nursing Home on March 6th, 2020, with his loving carers by his side, Clifford, aged 91 years, the dearly beloved husband of the late Shirley, much loved and treasured dad of Peter and Janet, dear father in law to the late Joanne, very special grandad of PJ, loving brother of the late Beryl, also a dear uncle and respected friend of many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Clifford's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Friday, 20th March at 10-25 a.m. for service Sion Baptist Church, Burnley, at 11 a.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 12-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations, if so desired, to either Sion Church or Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 13, 2020