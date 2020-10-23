|
EMMETT Clive On Wednesday 14th October 2020, Clive aged 83 years, died suddenly at home.
Much loved husband of Christine, dearly loved dad of the late Nicola, loving grandad and a good friend to many.
A private family funeral service will take place on Wednesday 28th October at Burnley Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations will be gratefully received on behalf of Pendleside Hospice.
Enquiries to Holgate Funeral Services Ltd.,
The Old Schoolmaster's House,
St Anne's Church, Fence, BB129EE Tel. 01282 616788
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 23, 2020