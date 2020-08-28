|
Ainsworth Colin Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Friday, 14th August, 2020, Colin, aged 71 years, the most beloved husband of the late Joan, loving dad to Lee, dearest father in law to Nicci, proud grandad to JJ, caring brother to Barry and the late Keith, dear brother in law, uncle and friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Colin's funeral service will be held at Barrowford Cemetery on Wednesday, 2nd September at
11 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
