Appleby Colin Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Wednesday,
5th February, 2020, Colin, aged 90 years, devoted husband of 57 years to Joyce, much loved dad to Catherine and father in law to Adam. Colin's funeral cortege will leave from the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home on Monday,
24th February at 9-30 a.m.
for service and cremation at
Burnley Crematorium, 10 a.m.
Family flowers only or donations
if so desired to British Heart Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 14, 2020