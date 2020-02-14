Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Appleby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Appleby

Notice Condolences

Colin Appleby Notice
Appleby Colin Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Wednesday,
5th February, 2020, Colin, aged 90 years, devoted husband of 57 years to Joyce, much loved dad to Catherine and father in law to Adam. Colin's funeral cortege will leave from the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home on Monday,
24th February at 9-30 a.m.
for service and cremation at
Burnley Crematorium, 10 a.m.
Family flowers only or donations
if so desired to British Heart Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -