KENNAUGH Colin Passed away on 27th November, 2020, Colin, aged 59 years, ever loving son of Dorothy and the late Bill, loving brother of Janet and brother in law Scott, loving dad of Christopher, Simon, Zoe and Joshua, dear uncle to Nicholas, Louis, Joel and Ben, grandad to Ava-Rose and Wyatt, great uncle to William and Jessica, nephew to Frank and friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Colin's funeral service will take place at Mount Zion Church on Thursday, 10th December at 9-15 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10 a.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 4, 2020