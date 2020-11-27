|
Macphail Colin Sadly, in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Sunday, 22nd November, 2020, Colin, aged 86 years, beloved and devoted husband of 62 years to Maureen, much loved dad to Suzanne, Darren and the late Stuart, cherished grandad to Nathan, Dominic and Katie, great grandad to Luke, Morgan and Hollie, a true gentleman who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Colin's funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Friday, 4th December at 3-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 27, 2020