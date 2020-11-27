Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
15:15
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Macphail
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Macphail

Notice Condolences

Colin Macphail Notice
Macphail Colin Sadly, in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Sunday, 22nd November, 2020, Colin, aged 86 years, beloved and devoted husband of 62 years to Maureen, much loved dad to Suzanne, Darren and the late Stuart, cherished grandad to Nathan, Dominic and Katie, great grandad to Luke, Morgan and Hollie, a true gentleman who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Colin's funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Friday, 4th December at 3-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -