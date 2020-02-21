|
Byrne (nee Payne)
Connie Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on February 14th, 2020, Connie, aged 80 years, the dearly loved and devoted wife of James, much loved mum of Gary and the late Janet, dear mother in law to Lynn and Leigh, cherished grandma of Grant, Gavin, Jenna, Adam and their partners, a proud great grandma, dear sister, sister in law, auntie and a lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Connie's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Wednesday, 26th February at
12-30p.m. for service in
St Catherine's Church at 12-45p.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 1-45p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 21, 2020