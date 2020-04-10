|
|
|
Howarth (Nee Mills)
Connie The family of the late Connie Howarth would like to express heartfelt thanks for the overwhelming kindness and support which they received upon their sad loss. Relatives, friends and neighbours brought ease to our grief with their cards of condolence, masses and messages of sympathy. Sincere thanks must be conveyed to all the management, staff and carers at McAuley Mount Care Home and we reflect with great appreciation upon the tender loving care bestowed upon Connie over the last 6 years, making her last years happy ones. Further thanks must be given to the nuns of the Sisters of Mercy and many priests for their love and ministrations. A special thank you to Father David for his lovely service and finally to our indebtedness for their support and professionalism in the performance of their duties we thank Leighton and all his colleagues at Alderson & Horan whose support and dignity helped us so very much.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 10, 2020