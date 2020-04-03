|
|
|
Howarth (nee Mills)
Constance (Connie) Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Connie, who passed away suddenly, but peacefully at McAuley Mount Care Home on 27th March 2020, with members of her loving family by her side and fortified by the rites of the Holy Mother Church, aged 96 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Herbert, loving and precious mum of Christine, Maureen, Connie & Peter, dearest mother in law to Gerry, Roy, Bruno and Ann, cherished grandma to Danny, Stephen, Joseph, Jon Paul, Katie & Jessica and a proud great grandma, dear sister of Tom and the late Anne and Jennie, fond auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. R.I.P. At rest in Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Connie's private family funeral will be held at Burnley Cemetery Chapel on Tuesday, 7th April 2020 followed by interment. A memorial Requiem Mass will be held at a later date. All enquiries to Alderson & Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, Tel. 01282 427483.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 3, 2020