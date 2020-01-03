|
MURTON (nee Latham)
Cynthia Peacefully in Towneley House Care Home on December 26th 2019, with her much loved family by her side, Cynthia, aged 84 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Terry, loving and treasured mum of Perry and Lorraine, dearest mother in law to Christine and Charlie, a very special nanna and great nanna and lovely friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Cynthia's funeral cortege will leave from her daughter's home on Monday,
6th January at 2-50pm for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 3-15pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired are being received to Alzheimer's Research, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 3, 2020