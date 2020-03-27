|
HOLDEN Daniel Graham (Danny) Suddenly on 21st March, 2020, Danny, aged 35 years, the dearly loved and treasured son of Kathleen and Graham, very special brother of Bobbie and Earl,
dear brother in law to Karl,
fun loving uncle to Mia, Ava and Arianna, also a dear nephew, cousin and great friend to many who will be sadly missed.
A private service will be held
for the family at Burnley Crematorium. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 27, 2020