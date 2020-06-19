|
BURY Darren Suddenly in the Royal Preston Hospital, on Monday, 15th June, 2020, Darren, aged 54 years, beloved husband to Christine, much loved dad to Amber and Kirsty, cherished grandad to Evie, Mia, Myla, Taylon and Tilly, loved brother to Donna and Amanda, caring uncle, beloved son to the late Joan and a dear friend to many. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Darren's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Thursday, 25th June at 2 p.m. for service and interment at Burnley Cemetery, 2-30 p.m.
All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 19, 2020