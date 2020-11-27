Home

ALDINGTON David Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on 13th November, aged 88.
Beloved husband of the
late Jean, for over 55 years.
He leaves behind brother Peter, sons Michael and Stephen, granddaughters Joanne
and Michelle and three
great-granddaughters.
A wonderful, kind and helpful
man who will be sadly missed
by family and friends.
The family greatly appreciate
the wonderful kindness and support of his local friends and neighbours through recent years, which allowed David to continue living in his own home.
Funeral service limited by COVID-19 rules, family flowers only, donations to Haggate
Baptist Church via Helliwells [email protected] 01282 870898
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 27, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -