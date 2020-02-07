|
Allen David Thomas Peacefully at his home on 4th February 2020, after a very short illness, and with his loving family by his side, David aged 50 years. The dearly loved husband of Christine, dear dad of DJ, Sam, Thomas, Kelly and the late John Paul, treasured son of Pat and the late Jason, very special brother to Sheriden, Denise and Lindsay, also a dear brother in law, uncle, nephew, cousin and great friend to many who will be greatly missed. Funeral details at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only please, donations are being received to Neo-Natel Unit, Burnley General Hospital, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 7, 2020