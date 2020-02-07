Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for David Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Allen

Notice Condolences

David Allen Notice
Allen David Thomas Peacefully at his home on 4th February 2020, after a very short illness, and with his loving family by his side, David aged 50 years. The dearly loved husband of Christine, dear dad of DJ, Sam, Thomas, Kelly and the late John Paul, treasured son of Pat and the late Jason, very special brother to Sheriden, Denise and Lindsay, also a dear brother in law, uncle, nephew, cousin and great friend to many who will be greatly missed. Funeral details at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only please, donations are being received to Neo-Natel Unit, Burnley General Hospital, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -