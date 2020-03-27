Home

David Armitage Notice
ARMITAGE David Peacefully in Pendle Community Hospital, on Sunday, 15th March, 2020, David, aged 69 years, beloved husband to Irene, much loved dad to Mark, father in law to Michelle, loving nephew to Margaret and a caring uncle, also a dear friend and neighbour who will be sadly missed. A private service will be held for the family at Burnley Crematorium. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 27, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -