Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bertwistle's Funeral Services (Padiham)
46 Burnley Road
Padiham, Lancashire BB12 8BN
01282 771628
Resources
More Obituaries for David Bartlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Bartlett

Notice Condolences

David Bartlett Notice
BARTLETT David Trevor On Sunday July 5th 2020
at Eaves Hall Care Home,
David Bartlett passed away peacefully aged 90 years.
David was the dearly beloved husband of the late Wyn,
treasured dad of Kevin and Jane and a dearly loved grandad,
great grandad and father-in-law.
A private family funeral service will be held for David at
Burnley Crematorium at 1.45PM
on Friday July 17th 2020.
Family flowers only please, however, donations in loving remembrance of David will be most gratefully accepted by Pendleside Hospice. (Please use their online donation facility)
Enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham
Tel 01282 771628.
Published in Burnley Express on July 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -