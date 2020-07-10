|
BARTLETT David Trevor On Sunday July 5th 2020
at Eaves Hall Care Home,
David Bartlett passed away peacefully aged 90 years.
David was the dearly beloved husband of the late Wyn,
treasured dad of Kevin and Jane and a dearly loved grandad,
great grandad and father-in-law.
A private family funeral service will be held for David at
Burnley Crematorium at 1.45PM
on Friday July 17th 2020.
Family flowers only please, however, donations in loving remembrance of David will be most gratefully accepted by Pendleside Hospice. (Please use their online donation facility)
Enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham
Tel 01282 771628.
Published in Burnley Express on July 10, 2020