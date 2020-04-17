|
|
|
Clegg David Anthony Peacefully but unexpectedly on 5th April, 2020 in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, after a short illness, David, aged 73 years, the dearly loved and treasured dad of Paul, Mark and Anita, dearest father in law to Abigail and John, dear
step dad of Darren, a cherished grandad and respected friend of many who will be sadly missed.
A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Friday, 24th April. Donations are being received direct to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 17, 2020