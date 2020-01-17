|
CROSSLEY David Stephen (Steve) Ann and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in memory of Steve for Pendleside Hospice. Thank you to everyone who attended the service and shared memories at the Golf Club afterwards. Thank you to Katy Carmichael for her comforting words and service and finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their caring and dignified support and professional arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 17, 2020