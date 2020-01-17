Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Crossley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Crossley

Notice

David Crossley Notice
CROSSLEY David Stephen (Steve) Ann and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in memory of Steve for Pendleside Hospice. Thank you to everyone who attended the service and shared memories at the Golf Club afterwards. Thank you to Katy Carmichael for her comforting words and service and finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their caring and dignified support and professional arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -