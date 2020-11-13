|
HALES David
(aka the Watch Doctor) On 4th November 2020,
passed away peacefully.
Much loved partner of Jean, father to Craig and Clare,
and dear grandad of George, Camilla and Jesse.
Due to current restrictions
David's funeral service will be for family and close friends only.
The cortege will travel down Skipton High Street
approx 2.45pm on
Wednesday 18th November for people who wish to pay their respects to the Watch Doctor.
Any enquiries to Howcroft's funeral services, Skipton
01756 792173.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 13, 2020