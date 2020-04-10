Home

David Hargreaves Notice
HARGREAVES David Peacefully after a long illness bravely fought in the Grove Care Home, on Saturday, 4th April, 2020, David, aged 78 years, loving husband to the late Marilyn, much loved dad to Susan, cherished grandad to Nicola, Matthew and Adam, loved great granddad to Hallie and Maggie. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, Friday, 17th April. Due to the Coronavirus, a celebration of David's life will be held at a later date where all those lives he touched will be welcomed. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 10, 2020
