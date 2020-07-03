|
|
|
Holt David Peacefully in his sleep on
Thursday 30th June 2020
at Nelson Manor Care Home,
David, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of the
late Margaret, dearly loved dad
of Brian and the late Stephen,
dear father-in-law, much loved grandad and great grandad, dear brother to Jack and the late Hazel and a dear uncle.
A service will be held at
Burnley Cemetery Chapel on Friday 10th July at 1:30pm, followed by interment in the cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired
may be sent direct to
Pendleside Hospice.
Enquiries to
Hartley Foulds Funeral Directors,
230 Colne Road, Burnley
Tel 831854
Published in Burnley Express on July 3, 2020