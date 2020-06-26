|
|
|
JACKSON David On Wednesday 17th June 2020
peacefully at his home,
David, aged 66 years,
of Barrowford formerly Burnley.
Beloved husband of Alison,
much loved dad of John and Sarah,
loving grandad of
Spencer and Isabel, Olive and Wilf,
step-grandad of Josh
and a dear brother of Shirley.
A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday 1st July
at Burnley Crematorium.
Donations in memory of David
are being gratefully received for
Cancer Research UK c/o
Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Burnley Express on June 26, 2020