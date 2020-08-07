|
|
|
QUIGLEY David Passed away suddenly in hospital on Saturday 1st August 2020,
aged 75.
Much loved husband of Vivien, dearest brother of the late Peter, brother in law of Victor,
Pauline & Diane, and a most dear uncle and great uncle.
David's funeral will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday 12th August at
2.30 p.m. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of David may be sent directly to
Pendleside Hospice.
All enquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Services,
321 Padiham Road, Burnley.
Tel: 01282 831121
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 7, 2020