STOTT David (John) Peacefully at Bank Hall Care Home on Monday, 18th May, 2020, John, aged 71 years, beloved and devoted husband to the late Janet, most precious dad to John and Michael, mother in law to Nichola and Amber, most loved and cherished grandad to Billy, Shannon, Kian, Charley, Alicia, top Grandad to Caitlin & AJ, loved brother to Kenneth, Lesley, Michael and the late Harold, also a dear friend to many, especially Jimmy. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Tuesday, 2nd June. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 29, 2020