Taylor David Peacefully on Friday
20th December 2019
in hospital and of Danesmoor Care Home, Helmshore, formerly of
St. Cuthbert's Street Burnley,
David, aged 68 years.
Son of the late Dorothy and Charles, brother to Kevin and Brian, brother in law to Gaynor
and Irasema and a loving uncle.
Funeral service and cremation will
take place at Burnley Crematorium
on Monday 6th January at 2.30pm.
Donations to Danesmoor Care
Home c/o and further enquiries
to Harry Gibbs, Blackburn Funeral Services, 9 New Wellington Street, Blackburn. BB2 4DY
Tel:01254 260005
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 3, 2020