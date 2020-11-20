|
FARADAY (nee Whitaker)
Deborah Susan Peacefully and sadly at her parents home on November 15th 2020 after a brave fight against illness, and with her loving family by her side, Debs, aged 50 years, most precious and adored mum of Hope, Verity and Iris, dearly loved and treasured daughter of Mel and Mavis, very special sister to Fraser, fond auntie to Daisy and Tom, also a much loved niece and beautiful friend of many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Deb's funeral cortege will leave from her parents' home on Monday, 30th November at
11-55 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 20, 2020