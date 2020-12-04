|
FARADAY Deborah Susan Deborah's family would like to thank all family, friends, neighbours and colleagues for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence, wonderful acts of kindness that have meant so much and donations received for Pendleside Hospice. Thank you to the District Nursing Teams and Pendleside Hospice at Home for their special care and attention. Thank you to Richard Hoyle for his comforting words and service and special thanks to the Centurian Scooter Club, Leyland and Burnley Scooter Club for escorting Deborah on her final journey. Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their professional care and dignified arrangements.
