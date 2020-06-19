|
STEVENSON Deborah Sadly, in Pendleside Hospice,
after a long illness, on Tuesday,
16th June, 2020, Deborah,
aged 53 years, cherished daughter to Valerie and the late Melvyn, sister to Andrew, sister in law to Lisa and beloved auntie of Madison. Deborah's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Friday, 26th June at
2-45 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 3-15 p.m.
Family flowers only or donations if so desired for Pendleside Hospice,
c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services,
128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 19, 2020