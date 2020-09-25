Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Deirdre Dickson Notice
DICKSON (Formerly Stuttard)
(nee Pickup)
Deirdre Isabella Sadly, on the morning of Sunday 20th September 2020, Deirdre, passed away after a very short illness. She leaves behind her beloved husband Dougie, daughter Keira, son David, grandchildren Tia, Honey, Henry, Claudia, Missy, Joseph, Polly and Oscar. Also, a loving sister to Robert, mother in law to Neil and Lisa and a good friend to many, especially her Sainsbury's 'family'. Deirdre will be at peace and fondly reunited with her loved and cherished son, Damian. Goodnight, God bless. Funeral will leave from her home at 11-30am on Friday, 2nd October, passing by Sainsbury's, Burnley at 11-50am and onto Burnley Crematorium at 12-15pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired are being received to Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 25, 2020
