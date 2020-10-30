|
|
|
HARRISON Delia Mary On Thursday 22nd October 2020,
in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, Delia, aged 80 years sadly passed away.
Beloved Wife of the late Gerald,
much loved Mother and Step Mother of Lesley, Elaine, Caroline, Jay and John,
a cherished Grandma and
Great Grandma, also a dear Auntie
and Friend to many.
The cortege will leave from her home on Tuesday 10th November at 10.50am for Funeral Mass at
St Catherines Church, Burnley at 11.15am, followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired,
in memory of Delia can be sent direct to Pendleside Hospice.
Enquiries to
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service,
230 Colne Road,
Burnley
Tel 831854
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 30, 2020