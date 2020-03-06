|
BYRNE Denis Victor
(Den) Peacefully in
The Royal Blackburn Hospital on Friday 21st February 2020, with his loving wife at his side, Denis aged 77.
Devoted and loving husband to Sandra, dearly loved and precious dad of Bev, Jayne and Adam,
dear father-in-law to their partners Steve, David and Kirsten,
cherished granddad to
Rob, Tommy, Beccy, Scott, Charlotte and Elliot
and loving great-granddad to
Autumn and Reid.
A much loved son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, great uncle and a true and greatly respected friend to many.
At Denis's request there
will be no formal funeral.
A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday 14th June 2020 when all will be welcomed to his home in Hapton to remember him.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 6, 2020