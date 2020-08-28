Home

Denise Rothery

Denise Rothery Notice
Rothery (nee Clowrey)
Denise On 24th August , 2020 and peacefully in Pendleside Hospice, with her loving family by her side, Denise, aged 73 years, the much loved and precious mum of Mark and Lisa, dear mother in law to Lawretta, cherished momma to Alicia, Joshua, Abigayle, Imogen and Toby, a proud great grandma, dearest sister of Irene and the late Joyce and Michael, sister in law to Valerie and Peter, also a very dearly loved auntie, great auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. Denise's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Friday, 4th September at 9-45 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 28, 2020
