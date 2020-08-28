Home

RILEY Dennis Passed peacefully surrounded by his three children, at home on Tuesday 25th August 2020,
aged 70 years.
Dennis, most loving father to Craig, Nichola and Joanne, grandad,
great grandad, and brother.
Dennis will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Celebration of Dennis's life will take place on 11th September 2020 at 1.45pm at Burnley Crematorium. Family only inside the crematorium but all are welcome to view the service outside.
For details for the wake please contact the family.
The family have requested no flowers but donations will be welcomed for Burnley Renal Unit c/o the funeral director.
Rest in peace.
All enquiries to
Park Lodge Funeral Service
Tel: 01282 921003
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 28, 2020
