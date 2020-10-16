Home

Derek Gill Notice
GILL Derek Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Derek, who passed away peacefully at his home on 14th October, 2020, with his loving family by his side and fortified by the rites of Holy Mother Church, aged 87 years, the deeply loved and devoted husband of 64 long and happy years to Kathleen, much loved father of David, Maureen, Frances, Geraldine, Peter, Stephen and the late Michael, a dear father in law, cherished grandad and great grandad, dearest brother of the late Kenneth, also a much loved brother in law, uncle and respected friend of many who will be sadly missed. R.I.P. Funeral details at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Samaritans, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 16, 2020
