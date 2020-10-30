|
|
|
GILL Derek The family of the late Derek would
like to thank all family, friends, neighbours and Burnley Football Club for their kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence, mass offerings, flowers and donations received in his memory. Thank you to Kiddrow Lane district nurses, Guardian Care Agency and Hospice at Home for the loving care and attention given to Derek. Special thanks to Kathy and staff at Ashmeade for the love and care shown to mum during this difficult and sad time. Thank you to Fr David Featherstone, Mike Morris and Nigel Wilkinson for ensuring that dad had the best requiem possible in the current circumstances. Finally, thank you to Stephen and staff at Alderson and Horan Funeral Services for their dignified and professional care.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 30, 2020