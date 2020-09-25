|
|
|
Howard Derek Peacefully passed away at home on Tuesday 15th September 2020, aged 90 years.
A much loved Husband to Doreen, cherished Dad to Janet, Kevin, Anna, Ernie and Isobel.
Father in law to Simon and Amanda. Grandad, Great Grandad, Brother, Uncle and a
well respected friend to many.
A private funeral
service will be held.
Donations are kindly being accepted for the North West Air Ambulance or Diabetes UK c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne,
Tel: 870898.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 25, 2020