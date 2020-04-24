|
|
|
PICKARD DEREK In memory of Derek Pickard
passed April 14th 2020,
born 4th February 1937.
Derek, aged 83 of Burnley,
sadly passed away after a short illness. He will be remembered by his loving family, Gary, Julie, Debbie, Lisa, Paula, Emma, Christopher, Asa, Jonathan, Sarah, Emily, Wizzy, Kristian and Shona. He will also be sadly missed by his extended family, Julie, Vanessa, Joe, Sally, Andrea, Andrew,
Abigail and Olivia.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Elisabeth and
loving daughter Dawn.
A small funeral will take place in the coming days with family flowers only, and kind donations to Pendleside Hospice either directly, via Helliwells in Colne
or to the family.
There will be a celebration of Dereks life after the current lockdown situation is eased so we can give him a real send off. Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. BB8 8LA, Tel: 870898
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 24, 2020