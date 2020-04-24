Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Pickard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Pickard

Notice Condolences

Derek Pickard Notice
PICKARD DEREK In memory of Derek Pickard
passed April 14th 2020,
born 4th February 1937.
Derek, aged 83 of Burnley,
sadly passed away after a short illness. He will be remembered by his loving family, Gary, Julie, Debbie, Lisa, Paula, Emma, Christopher, Asa, Jonathan, Sarah, Emily, Wizzy, Kristian and Shona. He will also be sadly missed by his extended family, Julie, Vanessa, Joe, Sally, Andrea, Andrew,
Abigail and Olivia.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Elisabeth and
loving daughter Dawn.
A small funeral will take place in the coming days with family flowers only, and kind donations to Pendleside Hospice either directly, via Helliwells in Colne
or to the family.
There will be a celebration of Dereks life after the current lockdown situation is eased so we can give him a real send off. Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. BB8 8LA, Tel: 870898
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -