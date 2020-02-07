Home

Devinder Sidhu Notice
Doctor SIDHU Devinder Pal Singh On Thursday January 30th 2020
suddenly following a long illness,
Dr Devinder Pal Singh Sidhu,
passed away peacefully with his cherished wife Julie at his side.

Devinder Pal was the proud and devoted dad of India, a much loved brother, the dearest son-in-law of Mary, a loving brother-in-law, uncle and good friend of many.

Devinder Pal's funeral service will be held in St Leonard's Church, Padiham on Friday February 14th at 1.00pm, followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium
at 2.30pm.

Family flowers only please, however, donations in loving memory of Devinder Pal will be most gratefully accepted on behalf of 'Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis'

Enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 7, 2020
