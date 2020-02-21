|
Dr Sidhu Devinder Pal Singh Julie and India would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the love and support shown to them at the loss of their beloved Devinder.
Also thank you for all the donations received for 'Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis'.
Special thanks to the staff at Blackburn A&E Department, MUA, Doctors and Nurses at Padiham Medical Centre and all the staff involved.
We will also never forget the kindness and comforting words of Reverend Mark Jones and Isobel of St Leonards Church, Padiham.
Thanks also to Peter and Alan at Birtwistle Funeral Directors for their professional care, advice, dignity and patience.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 21, 2020