CRITCHLEY (nee Moore)
Dilys Peacefully in her own home on Saturday, 7th March, 2020, Dilys, aged 69 years, beloved wife to Bill, much loved mum to Sam and Jo, mother in law to Scott and Glenn, precious grandma to Tom, Seth, Ralph and Fred, also a dear friend and neighbour who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Dilys' funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Thursday, 19th March at 2-45 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 3-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Cancer Research UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services,
128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 13, 2020
